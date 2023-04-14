Venturi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.53. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

