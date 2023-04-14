Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $415.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $404.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.46. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $451.97. The firm has a market cap of $312.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

