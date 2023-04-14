Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,138 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Shopify by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $45.73 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

