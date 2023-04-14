Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $374,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,987,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.9 %

CRM opened at $194.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.57. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a PE ratio of 923.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,680.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $86,508.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,175,701.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

