Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $380,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KT by 332.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 354,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,641 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KT during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in KT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,498,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,809,000 after purchasing an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in KT by 322.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Stock Performance

NYSE:KT opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

