Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,809 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,265,000 after purchasing an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 220,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 215,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI opened at $78.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

