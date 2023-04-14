Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $713,000 Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.39.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

