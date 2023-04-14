Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 373.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 223,351 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,425,000 after purchasing an additional 175,042 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,972,000 after acquiring an additional 121,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $302.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $402.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.39.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

