Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $264,000 in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,674 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 251,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after buying an additional 82,723 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 325,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after buying an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 124,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LCTU opened at $45.55 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

