Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,618.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,625.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,478.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,426.56.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

