Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 321 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 63,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

GNR stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

