Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 503 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUSC opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

