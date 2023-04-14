Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Price Performance

NVS stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.15. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.