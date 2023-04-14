Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,884 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 38.9% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 688,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,139,000 after buying an additional 192,778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synaptics by 68.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 250,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 376.6% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 98,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Price Performance

SYNA stock opened at $97.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $172.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.