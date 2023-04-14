Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

RGLD stock opened at $143.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.92. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.54 and a 52 week high of $147.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Royal Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.