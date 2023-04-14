Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,400,000 after buying an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,909,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 181,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after buying an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.37.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $332.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.61. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

