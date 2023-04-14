Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 565 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutrien by 8.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,503,000 after acquiring an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 11.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,523,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 157,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.52 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

