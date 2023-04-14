Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Insider Activity

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $156.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $192.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

