Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after acquiring an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $346.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.26.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

