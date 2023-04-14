Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) & SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Head-To-Head Review

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpringBig and Venus Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpringBig $26.63 million 0.63 -$13.08 million N/A N/A Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SpringBig.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

SpringBig has a beta of 2.36, meaning that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SpringBig and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpringBig N/A N/A -11.27% Venus Acquisition N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of SpringBig shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Venus Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SpringBig and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpringBig 0 0 2 0 3.00 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

SpringBig currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 625.81%. Given SpringBig’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Summary

SpringBig beats Venus Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SpringBig

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention. Its reporting and analytics offerings deliver insights that clients utilize to understand their customer base, purchasing habits, and trends. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

