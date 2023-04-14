Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Increased by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 23,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,080 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.