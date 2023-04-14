Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,952 shares of company stock valued at $14,589,935. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $333.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $334.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also

