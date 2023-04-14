Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

VTS stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vitesse Energy news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $911,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Brian Cree acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 729,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,210,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 over the last quarter.

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

