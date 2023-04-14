Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on VTS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vitesse Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Vitesse Energy Price Performance
VTS stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $20.99.
Insider Activity
Vitesse Energy Company Profile
Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.
