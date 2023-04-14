W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) vs. Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Head-To-Head Analysis

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for W. R. Berkley and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 0 3 6 0 2.67 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus target price of $78.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.48%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $11.17 billion 1.48 $1.38 billion $4.95 12.66 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 12.37% 18.50% 3.73% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of W. R. Berkley shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia. The Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment is involved in the reinsurance business on a facultative and treaty basis, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, the Asia-Pacific region, and South Africa. The company was founded by William R. Berkley in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is a reinsurance holding company, which engages in the provision of collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market and invests in various insurance-linked securities. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Blue Capital Re Ltd and Blue Capital Re ILS Ltd. The company was founded on June 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

