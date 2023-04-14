WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Acquires 664 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $273.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

