WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IHF stock opened at $263.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $237.26 and a 12-month high of $297.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.03 and its 200 day moving average is $262.49.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

