WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 615.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PVI opened at $24.98 on Friday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Profile

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

