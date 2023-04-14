WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,514,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

SWK opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $147.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

