WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $54,348.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

NYSE ABR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 46.60, a current ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.