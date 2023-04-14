WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.8% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 35,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $221.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

