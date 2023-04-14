WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $217,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

