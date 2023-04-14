WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $358,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYK opened at $202.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

