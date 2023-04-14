WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 29,400 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 69,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of MFM opened at $5.25 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

