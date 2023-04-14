WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance
RDIV opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV)
- Why Chipotle Will Soon Be A $2,000 Stock
- 3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks Having Themselves a Year
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Payers With Big Price Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.