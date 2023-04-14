WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 184.1% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RDIV opened at $41.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

