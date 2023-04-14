WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after acquiring an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.33.

MSCI Price Performance

NYSE MSCI opened at $542.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.92.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

