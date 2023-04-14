WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 528 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 300.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,874.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $14,636,304.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

