WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,562,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 112,975 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 389,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 61,124 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 370,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 67,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,825 shares during the last quarter. 23.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.0361 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

