Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now expects that the company will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STZ. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.27 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -627.44%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

