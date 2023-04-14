Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,036 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $511,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $64.80 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -28.67%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,051,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

