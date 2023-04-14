Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,304 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HDV opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.24 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

