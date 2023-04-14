Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.94.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

VLO opened at $133.13 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

