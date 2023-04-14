Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 8,450 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,678,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

