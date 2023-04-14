Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 138.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of CGDV opened at $25.28 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $26.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

