Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $399,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,952 shares of company stock worth $14,589,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $333.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $233.01 and a 12-month high of $334.09.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

