Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,602 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

