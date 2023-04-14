Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,687 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.17 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

