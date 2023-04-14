Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 2,179 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after buying an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $30.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

