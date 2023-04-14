Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 458 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 71.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $109.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.08.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

