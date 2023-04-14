Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in General Mills by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $88.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

