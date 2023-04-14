Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFE opened at $41.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

